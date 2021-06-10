The US registers an inflation higher than 5% in May

The United States posted a 6.2% increase in wholesale prices in April compared to the same month in 2020, its biggest rise since 2010, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The data comes a day after a sharp rise in consumer prices (+ 4.2% in April compared to the same month last year), adding pressure to President Joe Biden’s efforts to help the economy largest in the world to recover from the covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts say the inflation seen in recent data reflects a rebound after the price collapses seen in the first weeks of the pandemic in March 2020, as well as the uneven reopening of the economy.

The annual increase in the Producer Price Index (PPI) is the highest since current index registration began in November 2010, and compares with a 1.5% drop reported in April 2020.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the PPI increased 4.2% in the last 12 months. A year ago, it was down 0.1%.

Mahir Rasheed, an analyst at Oxford Economics, noted that supply chain bottlenecks are contributing to rising inflation, but the effect should not last.

“We expect upward price pressures to persist in the short term before supply restrictions are resolved,” he said.

Rasheed agreed with the view of the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) that “much of the acceleration in inflation will be temporary (and) not the beginning of an upward inflationary spiral.”

The PPI rose 0.6% compared to March, twice what analysts expected, according to the report, which noted that a third of the increase was due to services. A year earlier, the monthly index plummeted 1.1%.

And although energy prices have risen, the report indicated that wholesale gasoline prices fell 3.4% in the month.