The United States exceeded 700,000 registered coronavirus cases this Friday, according to the count by John Hopkins University.

The country, which is the most affected by the pandemic since the end of March, now has 702,164 cases of COVID-19 and 37,054 deaths.

According to that source, consulted at 0030 GMT on Friday, The United States recorded 3,856 more deaths in 24 hours, but That figure includes deaths “probably linked” to COVID-19 that had not been previously counted.

ANDThis week, New York City also announced that it was adding 3,778 people who “probably” died of the disease to its balance of victims.

According to the balance of the American Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), una government agency, the country had 33,049 deaths, among 4,226 likely victims of the coronavirus.

For his part, the President of the North American nation, Donald Trump announced that they are preparing to start reopening the country’s economy.

Several governors, following the president’s guidelines, have already announced their plans and dates for the reactivation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alabama, Idaho, Ohio, Texas, Vermont, Florida and Michigan are some of those who have stated that they will somehow start opening before May 1, while Colorado has set the date to April 26, and Oklahoma April 30.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott announced on Friday that, in dialogue with a team of experts, it decided that some restrictions will be lifted almost immediately, while most will be lifted next April 27, and the last in May, as long as certain criteria regarding hospital capacity and testing are met. State parks will reopen Monday, but visitors will be required to cover their faces. Starting next Friday, Abbott is encouraging retail stores to reopen and operate as a “take-out retailer”, in which customers would order in advance and pick up their items on the sidewalk.

By April 27, Abbott said he may announce the reopening of great places like restaurants and cinemas, provided they can comply with certain protocols of social distancing. “We will focus on all the strategies that can open Texas while keeping us protected from the expansion of COVID-19”Abbott said.

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, announced for his part that beaches and parks will be open only for essential activities, which according to the executive order include walking, cycling, walking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing, provided that the guidelines of social distancing are followed.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that his state planned to reopen some businesses on May 1: “We must get Ohio’s economy moving again. We must get people back to work, ”said DeWine. And he added: “During the stay at home, the companies that were allowed to continue learned a lot and We have seen them implement some very, very strict measures. In a sense, this has been a trial period where we can see some of the things that work. ”

The Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer also said Friday that she hoped to start reopening parts of the economy on May 1. Your state has faced one of the fastest growing infection ratesBut he has had to face several protests about the strict confinement and his inability to return to work.

Meanwhile, states like New York – the center of the pandemic in the country – had already promised to extend the blockade measures until at least mid-May before Trump revealed his guidelines in three stages.

Seven other states – Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming – They still have no orders to stay home for their residents, although some have closed their schools and some nonessential businesses amid the pandemic. They are also looking to start reopening state economies.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus, ahead of Italy (with 22,745 deaths), Spain (19,478) and France (18,681).