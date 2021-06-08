The US recovered part of the ransom paid for the pipeline hack

15 minutes. The United States authorities have recovered part of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline, the company that operates the country’s oil pipeline, which suffered a cyberattack by the Russian-based group “Darkside” in May.

The US Justice Department announced this Monday in a statement that it has seized 63.7 bitcoins, worth approximately $ 2.3 million, paid on May 8 to “Darkside.”

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco told a news conference in Washington that the seizure of part of the ransom was carried out by a new Justice Department task force created to fight “digital blackmail.” and “ransomware” attacks.

“This is the first operation of its kind by the working group,” he said.

The Colonial company confirmed in mid-May the payment of a 4.4 million dollar ransom to “Darkside”.

The hacking, perpetrated with “ransomware”, occurred on May 7 and paralyzed one of the largest pipeline networks in the US for several days, as well as causing problems in the supply of fuel in several states.

Hack the hacker

Through “ransomware” the hackers block computer systems that are not released until companies or institutions pay a ransom to the hackers.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said the operation targeted “Darkside’s” bitcoin wallet. The one that was employed by the pirates to collect the ransom.

“Since last year we have been investigating ‘Darkside’, a criminal group based in Russia,” he said.

After the cyberattack, “Darkside” stopped operating and explained that a “public” part of its infrastructure had been “altered” by a security agency.

Colonial’s network, some 5,500 miles long, carries 45% of the eastern US fuel supplies.