The US recorded a new record in the unemployment figure

15 minutes.- Job vacancies in the US increased in April to a new record of 9.3 million as the economy reopened after the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Labor Department, the figure is well above analysts’ expectations.

The number is well above the 8.3 million jobs available that were reported in March.

This information had already been a maximum since, in 2000, this statistic began to be compiled.

Hiring increased very slightly, to 6.1 million.

This happens in a month in which job creation in the US unexpectedly slowed down, with 278,000 new jobs.

Job vacancy areas

In May, activity accelerated and the United States created 559,000 new jobs, which left the unemployment rate at 5.8%, the first time that it fell below 6% since the start of the pandemic.

The data released by the Department of Labor illustrates again the problems that many employers in the US are having to fill job vacancies in full economic recovery.

The largest increases in job vacancies in the US were in hospitality, services and durable goods manufacturing.

Likewise, vacancies fell in sectors such as education, mining and forestry.

Meanwhile, the number of people who left their job increased in April by almost 11%, to 4 million.

Another record number and, according to experts, an indication that many workers are confident they can find a better job.

Faced with hiring difficulties, many companies have announced increases in their minimum wages in recent months and are offering incentives to attract new employees.

Despite this, many Americans remain out of the job market for various reasons.

The reasons range from difficulties in caring for children, given the closure of many schools by COVID-19 and the more generous unemployment benefits that were put in place during the pandemic.