FILE PHOTO: Ambulances parked during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, USA, April 24, 2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / File Photo (Andrew Kelly /)

24-hour coronavirus deaths in the United States rose to 1,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University count released Sunday, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 67,674.

The Baltimore-based university also reported that more than 1.15 million cases have been registered in the country as of 8:30 pm on Sunday (00:30 on Monday).

The center that carries the count reported on Saturday that in 24 hours 1,435 people died from covid-19. The figures for this weekend reveal a downward trend since Wednesday, when the record of 2,502 deaths was recorded.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest number of deaths due to the pandemic.

The epicenter of the epidemic in the country is in New York, where around 19,000 people have died as a result of covid-19.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is “convinced” that his country will have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of this year, and revised upward the number of deaths that the disease will leave at home, up to a minimum of 80,000.

“We are very convinced that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year.Trump said during a virtual meeting with voters broadcast on Fox News.

So far, US government health experts They had cited January 2021 as the earliest date a coronavirus vaccine could be made available, and Trump acknowledged that “doctors would prefer not to say” anything more optimistic.

“But I will say what I think: I think we will have a vaccine sooner rather than later“He added, without clarifying what makes him think that, beyond citing his conversations with” company managers “involved in the development of the vaccine.

