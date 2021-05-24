The US recommends not traveling to Japan

The United States recommended to its citizens on Monday not to travel to Japan, the site of the next Olympic Games, citing the growing risk generated by the covid-19 pandemic just two months before the competition begins.

“Due to covid-19, do not travel to Japan,” said the State Department warning about travel to that nation, criticized for its slow vaccination rate.

Washington’s decision was made mainly for health reasons, but also for “secondary factors such as the availability of commercial flights, restrictions on the income of US citizens and impediments to obtain the results of the covid test in three days,” says the statement. .

Japan opened its first mass vaccination centers in a rush in a campaign leading up to the Olympics, which had been canceled last year due to the pandemic. However, only 2% of the 125 million inhabitants were fully vaccinated.

Japan began administering the Pfizer vaccine to healthcare workers and over 65s in February and expects to conclude that phase by the end of July when the Games begin.

However, several ministers said that the Olympic Games are not included in the calendar and no date has been set for the immunization of other age groups.

Japan had a relatively low impact from the pandemic with about 12,000 deaths, but a recent outbreak of infections put pressure on the hospital system.

Tokyo, Osaka and eight other regions are in a state of emergency and reduced business activity until the end of May. Press reports indicate that the measures could be extended for three more weeks.

The majority of public opinion is opposed to the Olympics, which the organizers say can take place safely.

Most athletes and others who will be staying at the Olympic Village will need to be vaccinated before arriving in Japan, although inoculation is not a requirement to participate in the Games.