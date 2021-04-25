The US puts an end to the rule that promoted the reuse of N95 masks

The Joe Biden administration took the first step in ending an emergency exception that allowed hospitals to ration and reuse N95 medical masks, the first line of defense between healthcare workers and the fatal coronavirus.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Thousands of healthcare providers have died in the COVID-19 pandemic, many from being exposed to the virus while caring for patients without adequate protection.

Critical shortages of masks, gowns, swabs and other medical supplies prompted the Donald Trump administration to issue guidelines for the rationing, washing and repeated use of disposable equipment. For this reason, during the pandemic, doctors and nurses received an N95 mask once a week, which is designed to be discarded after one use.

Now, American producers say they have a vast surplus for sale. And hospitals say they have supplies for three to 12 months.

In response, the government says hospitals and other medical facilities must return to the practice of one mask for every patient they serve.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that healthcare personnel and facilities phase out strategies for conserving capacity in crisis,” the agency said in a letter this month.

The letter is not an order: hospitals can still sterilize and go back to N95. But in the coming weeks or months, the FDA will issue a guideline that will require hospitals to revert to single use, said Suzanne Schwartz, director of the FDA’s office of strategic collaborations and technology innovation.

“The ability to decontaminate was purely a last resort, an extreme measure,” said Schwartz. “From the FDA’s perspective, there is a need to go back to conventional and contingency strategies, which are, use the respirator for interaction and then discard and take a new one.”