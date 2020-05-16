The United States protects the national security and integrity of 5G networks. The US government today took another step to protect US national security. and the integrity of 5G networks by expanding the Commerce Department’s direct foreign products rule to restrict Huawei from circumventing US law. USA We will not tolerate the efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to undermine the privacy of our citizens or the integrity of next-generation networks around the world.

Miami World / State Department

Huawei is an untrustworthy seller and a tool of the Chinese Communist Party, subject to their orders. The Justice Department has charged Huawei with stealing American technology and helping Iran evade sanctions, and the Commerce Department placed Huawei on the Entity List in 2019. The State Department has been engaged for over a year to share with allies and partners around the world what we know about Huawei and other untrustworthy providers.

Today’s expanded rule helps prevent Huawei from undermining U.S. export controls, closing a loophole that has allowed the company to exploit U.S. technology and threaten our national security. It also imposes restrictions on US export controls. USA to countries that use US technology or software to design and produce semiconductors for Huawei. Companies wishing to sell certain items to Huawei produced with US technology. they must now obtain a license from the United States.

The United States will continue to restrict the majority of US exports to Huawei and its affiliates that are on the Entity List for activities that threaten the national security and international stability of the United States.