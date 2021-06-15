The US presents a national plan against internal terrorism

The US government unveiled on Tuesday a “national strategy” to combat domestic terrorism, one of President Joe Biden’s priorities after several racist attacks in recent years and the assault on Congress in January.

Violent extremists “are a great threat to the country in 2021,” a senior administration official told reporters under anonymity.

The two most “deadly” threats, he specified, are supporters of white supremacism and members of anti-government militias.

But this plan is “ideologically neutral” and addresses all forms of terrorism, he added.

The plan is articulated in four pillars, which propose broad guidelines rather than concrete measures, with objectives of “prevention, interruption and deterrence”, preserving individual freedoms.

First, the Biden administration wants to improve the exchange of information at the federal and local levels about extremist or militant groups.

The Department of Justice and the federal police (FBI) have designed a new national system for reporting and recording terrorism-related cases.

The government also wants to reduce the recruitment of violent extremists and calls for violence in collaboration with large technology platforms and social networks.

The United States announced in May that it was joining the Christchurch Appeal, an international movement against the online dissemination of extremist content, which Donald Trump had refused to join.

The government’s third goal is to improve the prosecution system for extremists by hiring additional analysts, investigators and prosecutors.

In addition, it will ensure that extremist militants are not recruited into their ranks by the police or army.

The fourth axis consists of the fight against “long-term contributors” to terrorism, which are “economic inequalities, those who feel excluded from the economy of the 21st century, structural racism and the proliferation of weapons,” explained the senior official.

Biden promised in his inauguration speech on January 20 that the country “will defeat (…) political extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism,” following several deadly attacks motivated by racism or anti-Semitism in recent years.

In March, FBI Chief Christopher Wray told Congress that the number of federal investigations into “domestic terrorism” had doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 since he took office in 2017.

The country was shocked by the January storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters. Nearly 500 people have been arrested for their involvement to varying degrees, according to the FBI.