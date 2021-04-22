The US prepares to formally recognize the Armenian genocide

April 22, 2021

President Joe Biden would be preparing to formally acknowledge that the systematic murder and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern Turkey more than a century ago It was a genocide according to US officials.

The anticipated move, something Biden had vowed to do as a candidate, could further complicate an already strained relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Armenian-American lawmakers and activists are pressuring Biden to make the announcement on or before Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, to be observed next Saturday.

One possibility is that Biden includes acknowledgment of genocide in the annual proclamation of remembrance day that presidents often issue. Biden’s predecessors have avoided using “genocide” in the proclamation commemorating the dark moment in history.

In addition to this, a bipartisan group of more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter to Biden asking him to become the first president of the United States to formally recognize the atrocities by the then Ottoman Empire. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California led the letter.

“The shameful silence of the United States government on the historical fact of the Armenian genocide has lasted too long and must end,” the lawmakers wrote. “We urge you to keep your commitments and tell the truth.”

Turkey’s foreign minister warned the Biden administration that recognition would “damage” ties between the United States and Turkey.

