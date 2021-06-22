The US prepares new sanctions against Russia in the case of Alexei Navalny

MiamiMundo / Diario las Americas

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Moscow for the imprisonment of Russian opposition Alexei Navalny, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

“We are preparing another series of sanctions to apply in this situation,” he told CNN four days after the summit in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Alexei Navalny, head of the main Russian opposition party, was transferred in a coma to a Berlin hospital in August 2020 following a poisoning in Russia that he attributes to the Kremlin.

He spent nearly six months recovering in Germany and was arrested in January upon returning to Russia. Since then he has been imprisoned and Washington is demanding his release.

“We have already sanctioned Russia for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny,” Sullivan recalled. “We did not do it alone, we rallied our allies in a collective effort to sanction the use of a chemical agent against one of its citizens on Russian soil.”

On March 2, a few days after Navalny’s incarceration in a prison east of Moscow, Washington applied sanctions to seven senior Russian officials, the first sanctions taken against Russia under Biden’s tenure, which began on January 20.

Just before the Russian-American summit in Geneva on June 16, Biden said that Navalny’s death “would only deteriorate (Moscow’s) relations with the rest of the world.” “And with me,” he stressed.

During their meeting, Biden and Putin showed willingness to ease tensions, although they made no concrete announcements.

On Navalny’s fate, Putin limited himself to saying that “this man knew that he was violating the law in force in Russia.”