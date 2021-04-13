The US plans to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan before September 11

President Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan over the next several months, people familiar with the plans cited by Reuters and the Washington Post reported, completing the military exit for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that led to America to its longest war.

The decision, which Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday, will keep thousands of US forces in the country beyond the May 1 exit deadline that the Trump administration negotiated last year with the Taliban, according to a person familiar with the matter, which like others who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe plans that are not yet public.

However, the withdrawal would be based on certain security and human rights guarantees, the sources said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are expected to report the decision to NATO allies in Brussels on Wednesday. Biden may also publicly announce his decision, the sources said.

Biden’s decision, if confirmed, would not meet the May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed with the Taliban insurgents by the administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In a statement last month, the Taliban threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet the May 1 deadline. But he would still set a short-term date with the pullout, which could allay Taliban concerns that Biden would prolong the process.

The May 1 deadline had already started to look less and less likely in recent weeks, given the lack of preparations on the ground to ensure it could be done in a safe and responsible manner.

US officials have also blamed the Taliban for failing to meet commitments to reduce violence, and some have warned of the Taliban’s persistent ties to Al-Qaeda. It was those ties that triggered US military intervention in 2001 following the Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11 in New York and Washington because the Taliban had harbored Al-Qaeda leaders. Thousands of American and allied soldiers have been killed in fighting in Afghanistan.

Officially, there are 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, although the number fluctuates and is currently about 1,000 more than that. There are also up to 7,000 additional foreign forces in the coalition there, most of them NATO troops.

