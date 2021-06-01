The US plans to provide more facilities for legal immigration, revealed the New York Times



The Biden government will facilitate legal immigration.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The U.S. government wants to facilitate legal immigration to the country, reversing numerous measures of the Administration of Donald trump and expanding the access routes for foreign citizens, as reported Monday by The New York Times based on a document to which it has had access.

The draft, dated May 3, outlines possible actions by the Joe Biden Executive to expand the legal immigration system, which Trump severely limited during his four years in power.

Divided into seven sections, the document offers detailed proposals to facilitate the entry of different types of immigrants, such as skilled and agricultural workers or relatives of Americans living abroad, as well as asylum seekers.

Among other things, Biden seeks to restore opportunities for foreign skilled workers through the visa program H-1B, create new avenues for entrepreneurs who want to invest in the US and facilitate asylum for victims of domestic violence.

To reduce access barriers, options are being considered such as reducing the fees for applicants who submit their applications digitally and responding to the long waiting lists that currently exist, speeding up procedures, requiring less documentation and offering virtual interviews.

According to The New York Times, the backlog of pending citizenship applications increased 80% since 2014, to more than 900,000 cases, while other programs, such as one that facilitates papers to undocumented immigrants willing to help the police, have taken a long time. five months to respond to requests to five years.

In general, immigrating to the US became more difficult, more complicated and more expensive during the Trump administration.

The newspaper notes that, if all the proposals included in this draft come true, Biden would not only be ending the limitations introduced by his predecessor, but would significantly expand the possibilities of immigration to the United States.

Most of the changes, the newspaper points out, can be made without the need for the approval of the immigration reform that the government wants to promote and that would offer a way to access US citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants living in the country.

That plan, presented by Biden on his first day in office, must be approved by both houses of Congress and is opposed by Republicans.

The current government, meanwhile, has faced a major crisis on the border with Mexico, with a sharp increase in the arrival of migrants and asylum seekers.