Even the coronavirus pandemic cannot stop the US Open. Today, the USTA issued a statement stating that they have no plans to change the dates for the dispute of the fourth Grand Slam of the season, which is currently scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 13: ” The current objective of the USTA is for the US Open 2020 to be held in New York to be held on schedule. “

Although the vast majority of experts and tennis players believe that we will not have more tennis this season, the USTA does not lose hope but neither does it confirm it 100%: “However, we recognize that we are all facing a somewhat uncertain environment and we will not know how it will evolve this pandemic in the coming weeks. Every day we are working to think about what to do with the tournament, but the idea so far is to play under normal conditions. The stage for the tournament to be played without spectators is also on the table. “

What he is not contemplating is that the tournament will take place in other facilities. During these last days, rumors came that the event could be played in Indian Wells, news that was immediately denied: “We would like to clarify that we are considering many possibilities about the tournament, but we are not considering the possibility of changing the venue or the date” , He said in the statement, adding that it will be in mid-June when they will make a decision on the matter.

To end the statement, the USTA confessed that the important thing is to guarantee the health and safety of everyone: “The most important thing is that all the decisions we make regarding the US Open will be aimed at guaranteeing the health and safety of all We are in constant contact with New York State and meet weekly with our Medical Advisory Group to learn as much as we can and assess how the pandemic is evolving in these places. “

What do you think? Will the US Open 2020 take place?

