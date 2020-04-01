Minutes after Wimbledon 2020 confirmed the cancellation of the tournament, the last Grand Slam on the calendar, which this season could be the penultimate after Roland Garros’ decision to go later, has announced that his intention at the moment is to go ahead with it. He US Open 2020 has issued a statement in which being aware that it will have to continue monitoring the entire situation, its idea is to hold its tournament if the Covid-19 allows it. Although there is still time for this, we will see if the US Open resists the times and the consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed half a year of tennis calendar.

