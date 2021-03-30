The US Open cuts volunteers to a minimum without revealing if there will be fans

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

The US Open, which will be held from June 17 to 20, has decided to cut the number of volunteers who help organize the tournament, but he has not revealed yet how many viewers will be able to experience it live in Torrey Pines (San Diego).

The organization that governs the tournament (USGA) has sent an email to the usual volunteers and ‘marshalls’ who help during the course of the tournament, announcing that in this edition next summer “they will be reduced to a minimum his work to prevent the spread of covid19 & rdquor ;, he wrote in his letter

“The decision to eliminate the majority of the volunteers has not been taken lightly, in a way that allows us to organize the tournament with all possible health and safety measures.& rdquor ;, read the letter. The US Open, which last year moved from June to September, It was played at Winged Foot Club, although spectators were not allowed in.

Without anticipation of fans

The USGA has not decided either the number of fans that can attend the tournament.. For reference, the San Francisco Chronicle revealed that the US Open Women, to be played at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, June 3-6, will be held without spectators.

“We are optimistic that there may be fans but it will not be the 25,000 or 30,000 who regularly attend a day,” said Craig Annis of USGA.. “We continue to work with local authorities to determine the possible numbere, and could be announced in April & rdquor ;, he said.

The first ‘Big’ of 2021 will be the Augusta Masters in two weeks (April 8-11) and the organizers have already announced that only a limited number of fans will be able to attend, unlike last year, in which there were no paying spectators, only relatives of players and club members.