The whole world of tennis was glued to the computer this afternoon to know the news that contained the future of our sport in the 2020 season. More than 500 professional players were summoned through a Zoom meeting to present them with the plans of the circuit, a room where Andrea Gaudenzi, Steve Simon or Stacey Allaster carried the singing voice at all times. Finally, not all players were able to connect, although we can confirm that they did not miss any extremely serious news.

Basically, the meeting served for the agencies to confirm to the players all the rumors, measures and proposals that we have been hearing during these last weeks on the different digital portals. Like for example, that the preliminary phase will not be disputed from the US Open or that the stunt boxes will be reduced drastically (64 to 24 pairs). Other ideas such as charter flights from the United States to Europe or the requirement that each player be accompanied by only one person were also underlined and left on the table.

The most important thing is that nothing has been confirmed yet, at the moment nothing is official, so the talk has only served to put players in perspective of what is coming. They, the true protagonists, have once again become the last to know. Now the different organizations will listen to the feedback that comes to them and, from there, they will finally find the final solution.

What the atmosphere could breathe, due to many security measures proposed by the USTA, is the refusal of a good part of the tennis players to travel to New York, since that trip would mean being locked up for a month and also taking advantage to play Cincinnati before the Grand Slam event. Anyway, we go back to the same thing, nothing is official, so Cincinnati would also be in the air. Above all, there is the US Open, who must study the situation once again and give his verdict in the near future. In principle, on the 15th that definitive statement would have to arrive.