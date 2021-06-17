The US Open 2021 will not have any capacity restrictions

Outreach news that apnews.com reveals and that represents a turning point in the process to overcome the coronavirus in the world of sports. The US Open 2021 It will be the first major tennis tournament that has 100% of the available capacity, without there being any restriction on the attending public. All tickets will go on sale in July and the tournament will run from August 30 to September 12. Several events have already been held in New York with no audience limitations and it will be interesting to see again the famous night sessions at Arthur Ashe, with more than 23,000 people in a very noisy stadium and with an always festive atmosphere.