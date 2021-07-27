The US once again recommends “not traveling” to Spain due to the “very high” risk of coronavirus

A woman walks without a mask through the center of Madrid, during the first day in which the use of the mask outdoors is not mandatory since the beginning of the pandemic. (Photo: Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press)

The United States has once again recommended “not traveling” to Spain due to the worsening pandemic, which has led the US authorities to place the country at the highest risk level.

“Do not travel to Spain due to covid-19”, picks up a travel notice issued this Monday by the State Department, according to an alert sent by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English). Specifically, the US authorities have raised Spain to “level 4”, the maximum, due to the “very high” risk of the coronavirus in the country.

“Terrorism” and “civil unrest”

The State Department has also called for “greater caution” in Spain “due to terrorism and civil unrest”.

In addition to Spain, the United States has raised countries such as Cyprus, Portugal, Kyrgyzstan and Cuba to the highest risk level due to covid-19 on Monday.

Likewise, it has included Israel, Armenia, Croatia and Hungary in the “level 3” risk, in different notices in which it urges to “reconsider” the transfer to these countries due to the pandemic or restrictions related to it.

According to the report published this Monday by the Spanish Ministry of Health, the cumulative incidence at 14 days stands at 700.10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 677.67 reported last Friday by the department led by Carolina Darias.

