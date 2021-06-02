The US offers haircuts and beer to increase the rate of anticovid vaccination

Have a beer, sit down for a haircut, and get your COVID-19 shot. That was the message of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, when launching a last big effort to inoculate 70% of the adult population of the country before the national holiday of July 4.

“That’s right – give yourself a shot, have a beer,” President Biden said in a speech announcing the campaign to meet its Independence Day goal.

The White House has summoned from big brewers like Anheuser-Busch to small African-American-owned barber shops to join the effort.

“We are asking the American people for help,” Biden said. “It will take everyone (…) so that we can declare independence from covid-19 and free ourselves from the control it has had over our lives for most of a year.”

Biden said the country is close to meeting the 70% goal. Currently, 63% of adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Just over half of adults have been fully vaccinated, leading to a drop in the death toll from the virus, which has killed nearly 600,000 Americans.

Biden said daily cases are below 20,000 for the first time since March 2020 and that death rates are down more than 85%.

However, after covering a good chunk of the population that was eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the Biden administration has to come up with increasingly unusual ideas to attract the reluctant who do not show up.

Universities are joining the crusade, with some states offering lotteries with prizes of up to $ 1 million.

With information from AFP