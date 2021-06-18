The US needs an ambitious fiscal policy, according to Yellen

15 minutes. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended before the House of Representatives that the world’s largest economy needs to implement “an ambitious fiscal policy” to boost recovery from the crisis and alleviate the deficit in public investment accumulated for decades.

In her speech, the economist defended that the pandemic is not the only economic problem in the US, since “long before a single American was infected with COVID-19”, millions of people faced a series of structural economic challenges to long term that undermined their ability to earn a living.

Thus, Yellen recognized the impact of wage inequality between the highest and lowest scales, as well as between different regions of the country. He also recalled the persistence of wage differences by gender and race and the drop in labor force participation.

“There are clear reasons why these destructive forces festered. The private sector does not make enough investments to reverse them (…) For 40 years we have not done so, “he acknowledged.

In this way, Yellen pointed out the need to remedy this lack of investment. “We need an ambitious fiscal policy to begin to reverse these trends,” said the US Treasury secretary.

At the same time, he pointed out that the Budget proposed by the Biden Administration “is both fiscally strategic and fiscally responsible.” In fact, this will be amortized through a tax reform that will not affect the majority of citizens.

Rule out the risk of hyperinflation

During question time, the US Treasury secretary stated that “deficit and debt matter“In the same way, he reduced fears about the evolution of prices, underlining that the country does not face the risk of hyperinflation.

“We have several months of high inflation, something that many economists, including myself, believe will be transitory as the economy fully recovers,” he said.

On the other hand, Yellen expressed optimism regarding an upcoming agreement to set a global minimum corporate tax, after consensus within the G7 to promote a universal tax of at least 15%.

On this issue, he recalled that US companies will not be penalized in their competitiveness, since the gap with respect to jurisdictions that apply a lower corporate income tax will be reduced to about six percentage points from the current ten.