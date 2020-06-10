The US Navy seized drug shipments valued at $ 400 million. The US Coast Guard presented Tuesday the results of various anti-drug operations carried out in the Pacific and the Caribbean, in which more than 13 tons of cocaine and marijuana were seized. The products have an accumulated value of more than 400 million dollars.

Miami World / Infobae

Specifically, authorities unloaded 10 tons of cocaine and 3.1 tons of marijuana in Port Everglades, Florida. In the street market, they assured, they would be worth up to USD 438 million.

“Each kilo presented here represents a life saved, a crime avoided and a loss for criminal organizations,” they stressed at a press conference.

According to Coast Guard officials, the drugs were seized during 11 offshore operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Mexico, Central and South America, and in the Caribbean. Four ships of the Coast Guard and two ships of the United States Navy participated in them. During the seizures they were also arrested 20 people.

Admiral Craig Faller, head of the United States Southern Command, stated in this regard: “We are winning and making a difference. This is the action of government agencies working together against this threat. ” In addition, he praised the governments of Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama, assuring that “they are fully committed to this fight.” He also promised to continue working against drug trafficking networks, which, he said, “endanger democracy.”

In turn, Captain Jeffrey Randall, officer in command of the James ship (WMSL 754), involved in the operations, noted: “Under the leadership of the United States Southern Command and the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force of the South, the forces The Coast Guard and the Navy worked closely to stop the flow of illegal narcotics on the high seas before it could touch land in Central America and continue its journey north to the United States. “

Members of the Coast Guard linked the success of the US Southern Command’s anti-narcotics operations with the largest amount of resources available, as a result of the launch of the so-called “largest in the West” operation by the Donald Trump administration on 1 April.

“The Southern Command of the United States will increase surveillance, seizures, and the deployment of destructive aircraft, ships and helicopters,” warned Donald Trump at the time, and indicated that the objective is “to protect the American people from the slag of illegal narcotics. “

The operation has as one of its main foci cut funding foci of the Nicolás Maduro regime, which has been accused of drug terrorism by the US authorities. On the occasion of the announcement of the operation, Defense Secretary Mark Esper assured that “the illegitimate Maduro regime benefits from drug trafficking.”

In fact, the ambassador of the North American country in Venezuela, James Story, has made reference to numerous seizures of narcotic drugs that, he indicated, were directly related to the regime. Among them were 3,000 kilos of drugs that were going to Guatemala by plane; and a boat seized by Spanish authorities off the coast of Vigo with more than four tons of cocaine.