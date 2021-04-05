The US Navy reveals plans for its new plane

04/05/2021 at 09:33 CEST

The United States Navy drew up its plans to replace the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet, saying that the service’s next attack fighter “will likely be manned.” The plane will likely fly alongside robotic allies, and remotely manned aircraft could eventually represent six out of ten aircraft on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.

“As we see it now, the next generation Air Dominance [NGAD] is a family of systems, which its centerpiece is the F / A-XX platform, which may or may not be manned. It is the fixed-wing part of the Next-Gen Air Dominance® family of systems, Rear Admiral Gregory Harris, chief of the Chief of Naval Operations Air Warfare Directorate, said during a Navy League event.

The F / A-18E / F Super Hornet dominates the Navy’s attack fighter fleet, composed of fighters that can execute both combat and attack missions. Although the Navy is purchasing the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, it is only purchasing enough aircraft to replace one or two of the four strike fighter squadrons with deployed aircraft carriers. The Navy believes it needs to replace the Super Hornet and its electronic warfare variant, the EA-18G Growler, in the 2030s.