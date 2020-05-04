MEXICO CITY (AP) – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that the United States government should investigate US officials who worked with former Mexican Secretary of Security Genaro García Luna, arrested and under trial in New York for his alleged link with the Sinaloa Cartel.

“I think the United States government should – since it started the investigation – go in depth and also investigate officials from the DEA (the anti-drug agency), the CIA, the FBI, all those who intervened during this period, because without a doubt there was cooperation, they worked together ”, he indicated in his morning press conference. “All this must be clarified, that is an open file.”

García Luna, who was Secretary of Public Security from late 2006 to 2012 under the government of former President Felipe Calderón, is charged in New York with three counts of criminal association for cocaine trafficking and false witness.

García Luna was one of the key players in the war against organized crime initiated by Calderón and supported by the United States, making the official an interlocutor between the two countries in many operations against drug trafficking.

The former secretary has pleaded not guilty to the accusations by prosecutors, who allege that he received enormous amounts of money from the Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán cartel in exchange for allowing him to smuggle cocaine at ease.

The current Mexican government has made the fight against corruption one of its priorities, but in this case it has left the weight of the investigation to the neighboring country. López Obrador has been reluctant to prosecute former presidents but, theoretically, the prosecution investigates possible Mexican collaborators of the former police chief.

“It is not only corruption, it is a criminal association between governments or between officials of two governments. All this must be analyzed without fuss … because everything that happened is serious, that there were group murders, human rights, disappearances were violated, all of this, affecting many Mexicans, ”said López Obrador.