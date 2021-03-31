The US monitors the human rights situation in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba

The United States government closely follows the management made by some governments in Latin America and the rest of the world with the excuse of the crisis to increase “repression” and “violation of human rights and freedoms.”

For this reason, Secretary of State Antony Blinken once again “reaffirmed” the White House’s commitment “to place human rights at the center” of the government’s foreign policy, as the president has insisted on more than one occasion. Joe Biden.

“The cause of human rights, freedom and dignity is close to the American heart,” said the senior official during a speech to present the 45th Annual Report on human rights.

“We must begin with a diplomacy rooted in the most precious democratic values ​​of the United States: defend freedom, defend opportunities, defend universal rights, respect the rule of law and treat all people with dignity,” he added, endorsing the words of the Chief Executive.

The emergence of the pandemic and human rights

Blinken admitted that the coronavirus health crisis has put the world’s population in check. Not only in health matters, but also “in the capacity to safely enjoy human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

In this sense, he warned that “some governments used the crisis as a pretext to restrict rights and consolidate an authoritarian regime,” while others “based on democratic values ​​and processes” to “protect their citizens.”

In addition, he stressed that some communities, such as women, children, the elderly, disabled and the LGBTQ + community, “experienced a particular vulnerability.”

Faced with this scenario, he recalled that many people around the world took to the streets to demand that “governments respect their human rights and inherent dignity.” “From Hong Kong to Belarus, from Nigeria to Venezuela, people gathered in the streets. They asked for the governmental protection of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, safeguards for free and fair elections and the end of discrimination ”, he pointed out.

The Secretary of State referred to the situation in the Latin American region, with the cases of Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.

Nicaragua

From the Central American country, he regretted that the Executive of Daniel Ortega has approved “increasingly repressive” laws endangering the presence of groups opposed to the government or the freedom of the press.

“The corrupt Ortega regime passed increasingly repressive laws that severely limit the ability of opposition political groups, civil society and independent media to operate,” he said.

Venezuela

Venezuela is, perhaps, the country that is suffering the most from the consequences of the coronavirus, according to US authorities.The country was already mired in a deep humanitarian crisis, economic and political due to the management of President Nicolás Maduro.

The situation, in his opinion, worsened with the outbreak of the pandemic, forcing thousands of people to leave the nation in search of a better life for their families.

“The corruption of Nicolás Maduro aggravated the terrible humanitarian crisis of the Venezuelan people,” the report adds.

Cuba

Washington also continues to closely monitor what is happening on the Caribbean island since, according to Blinken, the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel has continued to exert great repression against some groups in the country taking advantage of the pandemic.

“In Cuba, government restrictions continued to repress freedom of expression, association, religion or belief and movement,” he said.

Incalculable damages

Blinken warned that “rights abuses cause incalculable damage that goes beyond any country” and “can contribute to a sense of impunity everywhere.”

“Precisely for this reason, this Administration has put human rights at the center of its foreign policy, recognizing that there is work to be done,” he said while insisting on the commitment to “work for a more just and equitable society in the United States.”

“We all have work to do and we must use all available tools to promote a more peaceful and just world,” he concluded.