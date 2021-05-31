The US monitors Iranian ships whose cargo is unknown and could go to Venezuela

15 minutes. The security agencies of the United States (US) are following the trajectory of 2 Iranian warships whose final destination could be Venezuela, US media reported.

The publication Politico, which cites 3 people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of not being identified, indicated on its website that both the intention of Iran and the cargo of the ships is a mystery to Washington.

According to the version, one of the vessels sailing south along the east coast of Africa is the ship Makran. This is considered the largest made in Iran. It has a platform to transport up to 7 helicopters. A frigate is also mentioned.

Politico added, citing one of his sources, that officials of the Venezuelan regime were informed that receiving the vessels would be a mistake. The decision in this regard, however, is unknown.

Will it affect negotiations with Tehran?

The presence of Iranian warships may pose a challenge to US authority in the region, the report noted. He believes that it may inflame the debate in Washington around the decision of the Administration of President Joe Biden to reopen negotiations with Tehran.

Last Tuesday negotiations were resumed in Vienna to try to save the 2015 nuclear pact. An agreement is expected for Tehran to once again fulfill its commitments and the United States to rejoin.

Germany, China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Iran, the countries that remain in the pact, have been trying since last April to close an agreement in contacts coordinated by the European Union.

The US, which abandoned the agreement in 2018 during the term of Donald Trump, participates in the contacts indirectly, through intermediaries.

In August of last year, under the Trump administration (2017-2021), the United States confirmed the seizure of a fuel shipment belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guardians Corps (IRGC) destined for Venezuela.

The seizure was part of the economic sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran and Caracas.