The US military develops an anti-aging pill and will begin testing it on soldiers

The United States Army develops a project against nature: an anti-aging pill to optimize its soldiers.

While the United States funds Israel’s Iron Dome, and supports the design of technologies to render Middle Eastern soldiers invisible, the country’s military is in the pursuit of developing an anti-aging pill. Cream-based treatments and plastic surgeons will be able to cope with this new solution. If it works – and the Food and Drug Administration approves it – humanity could face new challenges in medicine, with a population that refuses to be old.

A military development

Photo: .

It is planned that beginning in 2022, the US Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM) will begin with clinical trials for anti-aging pill. Originally, the pickup was intended to be used as a reinforcement for soldiers in the country. This is how Breaking Defense defines it:

“[Este experimento] it is part of a drive to increase human capacity and keep combatants healthy and functioning at peak performance for longer. ”

If the performance is successful among U.S. soldiers, the pill may be marketed and available as a longevity treatment open to the public. The military scientists in charge of the study assure that it is not about creating traits that do not exist naturally in the body. However, the body ages naturally, and the drug intends to slow down this process.

In principle, it is intended as a dietary supplement that increases the levels of the NAD + molecule in the body. This compound is related to countless ways in which the body deteriorates over time, so it is in an unregulated zone in the industry. In this way, the lesions will yield easier, and the organs can be ‘optimized’.

We suggest: Pfizer and BioNTech test the first cancer vaccine in humans

Aging is not a disease

Photo: .

There is no serious doctor who, at present, diagnoses “Getting old” as a clinical disease. So, as Caroline Delbert for Popular Mechanics rightly points out, there is no way an anti-aging pill is prescribed that you can get at drugstores. Therefore, this development is problematic at the root.

In the West, the possibility of losing youth has generated tensions since the nineteenth century, when youth began to be viewed as a value to cling to. At the time, however, it matters little if the human beings want to accept our fleeting step by this plane of existence. Proof of this is the general mood by generate solutions to death, implicit in this type of technological endeavor.

The possibility of, at least, postponing it excites those who cannot hold within themselves the only certainty that living beings share: not only we are destined to grow oldbut to die. The Greeks were not far from the truth when they said that Saturn eats his children. Only after the implementation of this anti-aging pill will we be able to see what bills the father of all gods will charge us, wanting to challenge him with this type of ‘short term solutions‘.

Keep reading:

The United States injects $ 3 billion to create a pill against COVID-19

They discover that gray hair can return to its natural color and the key to achieving it