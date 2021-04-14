The US “met the target” in Afghanistan, Biden said

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, affirmed this Wednesday that his country “fulfilled the objective” in Afghanistan of preventing an attack against its territory and that the withdrawal of troops that will take place before September 11 will not be articulated in a “hasty manner. ”.

“I think our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on why we went in the first place: to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base to attack our homeland. We meet that goal, “he said in a solemn speech.