The US makes its recommendations to travel to 60 countries more flexible

The United States on Tuesday softened its level of travel warning for the coronavirus pandemic to several countries, including Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, home of the Olympic Games (JJOO).

The State Department issued a notice asking Americans to reconsider travel due to the risk of Covid-19. At the previous level, the authorities asked not to go to those countries.

Last month, the ministry had warned against any trip to Japan, which in July celebrates the Olympic Games, which should have been held in 2020 and were postponed due to the pandemic.

The Olympic event stirs up opposition within Japan, which has banned foreign public attendance.

The United States also eased the travel advisory for France and Germany, as well as Greece, which receives vaccinated American tourists, and South Africa, which has battled a variant of the coronavirus.

The State Department said it revised its travel guide following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that only fully vaccinated Americans travel.

“As conditions evolve, we regularly update our tips for American travelers,” said a State Department official.

There is interest in Europe in knowing when the United States will ease the restrictions in force for more than a year on travel from European countries.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said Monday that any easing of restrictions on Europeans entering the United States will be transparent and “motivated by science and evidence.”

“We have heard very clearly the wish of our friends in Europe and the UK to reopen travel across the Atlantic Ocean, and we want that to happen,” Sullivan told reporters.

“But we must follow the science and the recommendations of our public health professionals,” he added, indicating that “we are actively participating with them to determine the time frame” for that opening.