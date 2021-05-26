The US maintains Cuba as a “sponsor” of terrorism

15 minutes. The United States on Tuesday accused Cuba of “not cooperating fully” in the fight against terrorism with Washington, a step that reinforces its legal basis to keep the island again as a state sponsor of terrorism under the Administration of President Joe Biden.

In an official communication in the US Federal Register, Secretary of State Antony Blinken placed Cuba, along with Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela, on his list of countries that “do not cooperate” at all in “the counterterrorism efforts “with Washington.

Cuba was included in the list of state sponsors of terrorism last January by former President Donald Trump, before leaving the White House. Said action complicated the chances of Biden quickly resuming rapprochement with Havana.

Asked about a possible change, a State Department spokeswoman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Efe that the Biden Administration is reviewing the decision of his predecessor to include Cuba on the list and that this analysis is still ongoing. .

Putting a country on the terrorism blacklist implies trade barriers and more sanctions. However, all these restrictions already weigh on Cuba due to the blockade, so it has above all a symbolic component.

In 2015, former President Obama removed the Caribbean island from that category, during the “thaw” of the bilateral relationship between Washington and Havana.

Cuban reaction

For its part, the Cuban Government he was “surprised and irritated” by the decision of the United States to keep the island on this list.

“The Biden government keeps Cuba on the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism. The slander is surprising and irritated and that it applies Trump’s policy and his 243 blockade measures,” the Cuban Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter. , Bruno Rodríguez.

Biden’s government keeps #Cuba on the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism. The slander and the application of Trump’s policy and his 243 blocking measures are surprising and irritated. – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 25, 2021

The return of the Caribbean country to that list aroused international rejection, including that of the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, who said he trusted Biden to reverse these decisions.

In Cuba, the coming to power of Democrat Joe Biden was expected to ease the bilateral tensions experienced with Trump and promote a new rapprochement. However, the White House has already said twice that changing the policy towards the island is not a priority on his agenda.