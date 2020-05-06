The United States lost a total of 20,236,000 jobs in the private sector in April due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, as reported in its monthly report ADP, one of the largest US payroll processing companies, on Wednesday. and human resource management.

The figure is the highest of those registered by the company, since it began publishing these reports in 2002, and far exceeds that of the worst month documented so far, February 2009, when 834,665 jobs were lost in full swing of the latest financial crisis.

According to the study published today, the service sector is the most affected, with the destruction of 16,007,000 jobs, while the remaining 4,229,000 jobs were lost in the production of goods and raw materials.

These data are evidence of the worrying rate of destruction that the US labor market has suffered since the start of the health and economic crisis caused by Covid-19, which paralyzed the country since mid-March, global epicenter of the outbreak with more than 68,000 deaths.

According to the Labor Department, in the penultimate week of April alone, more than 3.8 million people applied for unemployment benefit benefits.

Official data brings the total number of requests made since the start of the crisis to nearly 30 million, the EFE news agency reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported hor and more than 3.58 million cases of the new coronavirus in the world, while the deaths amount to 247,503.

According to statistics from the United Nations agency, the number of new infections per day remains stable at around 80,000 cases daily of coronavirus, as infections continue to increase in America, despite the notable reduction registered in Europe, the continent hardest hit by the pandemic.

