▲ A 75-year-old protester falls to the ground after being pushed by Buffalo police, image courtesy of National Public Radio television station and taken by Mike Desmond.Photo Afp

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 2. 3

New York., Black lives are worth and without justice there will be no peace were the slogans that echoed in the mouth of hundreds of thousands of protesters from coast to coast this Saturday as a civil uprising continued that for 12 days has been present in 50 states and more than 600 locations and that has forced Donald Trump to install a new wall around his house.

In New York there were more than a dozen marches, one of which was led by teachers who walked from southern Manhattan to Washington Square, to merge with others – one was named The March for Stolen Dreams and Looted Lives – to proceed in an incessant flow throughout the city.

In Philadelphia, tens of thousands gathered around the Museum of Art (the steps made famous in the movie Rocky) and other parts of the downtown area called the cradle of American democracy.

In Seattle, a march led by health workers carried placards reading: Racism is a public health emergency. This sector has shown solidarity with the protest in several cities of the country in recent days. In Brooklyn, on Friday night, an emergency worker in an ambulance took the microphone of the vehicle to convey her message of support to the protesters who were passing by those streets: “Get out every day, we are making the change … let’s stay together – we have to do it chingá! – black lives are worth ” [https://twitter.com/scottheins/ status/1268701444607270917].

The political class, from federal and local legislators to mayors joined. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser marched with the protesters and stated in reference to Donald Trump: Today we say no, in November we say the following.

In Philadelphia, something more and more frequent was repeated in several cities: Mayor Jim Kenny and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw knelt (the gesture of solidarity with the movement against police brutality and racial violence).

However, in recent days, in Philadelphia and in dozens of cities – including New York and Los Angeles – allegedly in the hands of liberal municipal governments, there have been multiple incidents of police violence against protesters and even journalists. Although some uniformed officers have been suspended and others dismissed, the vast majority remain unpunished.

In Buffalo, the video of two police officers knocking down a 75-year-old activist, who was bleeding on the pavement while other officers passed by, was taken to a hospital; Two officers were suspended, but 57 of their colleagues resigned in protest to the riot unit to which they all belonged.

However, the violent crackdown on protesters serves to demonstrate how deep-rooted the problem is, and fuels a new demand across the country: dramatically cut spending on the police and end official impunity.

The protagonists in this wave of protests are not the politicians or old social leaders – veterans of the fight for civil rights – but a new generation of activists, some marching for the first time, and their allies from various movements, from environmentalists to progressive unionists (the nurses’ union, for example), among others.

Yesterday’s marches were larger than ever in various cities and were marked by collective anger at racist violence and by celebration of the rise of this movement. Some danced as they went, others played music on portable speakers, serving as DJs for the crowd. Rap, soul, rock were heard and sometimes the choirs were massive. There were also old hymns of civil rights struggles, such as the iconic We Shall Overcome.

Throughout the day, reports of protests were shared, some of which were the largest in recent times, from different parts of the country, from Jersey City to Atlanta, from Denver to Chicago, but even more notable are the protests in smaller cities and even towns around the country, even in some where there are no minorities, some media report.

Figures from the world of arts and culture, along with those of professional sports, have joined the marches and / or expressed their support. Gregg Popovich, the coach of the San Antonio Spurs basketball team – whom he has led to five championships – stated that what everyone saw in the case of George Floyd, an African-American killed by white police officers in Minneapolis 12 days ago, was a lynching and I’m ashamed as a white person to know that this can happen, and called for the anti-racist fight to rescue this country.

Meanwhile, Trump’s election campaign today sent an email to his bases asking to sign a petition: “Our beautiful American flag should be respected, and anyone who thinks otherwise is simply anti-American. President Trump wants to send a message to the left that protesting against the American flag is absolutely unacceptable…. ”

The National Guard reported that more than 43,000 members in 34 states and in the capital are supporting public security forces in what they call current civil unrest.

That civil unrest or turmoil or revolt voiced over the past 12 days are perhaps the most extensive protests in the history of the United States, according to some initial calculations, with actions recorded in more than 600 cities in all 50 states and the nation’s capital, The Washington Post reported.