The US lifts Trump’s sanctions on the International Criminal Court

The US administration of Joe Biden said on Friday it lifted the sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump on prosecutors and staff of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States continued to oppose the ICC’s willingness to investigate the actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan and Israel, but said that “these cases would be better addressed through the involvement of all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions ”.

Source AFP