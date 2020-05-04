Orlando Romero Harrington, collaborator of elestado.net, has expressed in an interview for the TeleSur channel, a few words about the leader of the North American left, Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator, an independent candidate in the Democratic Party primaries, is sweeping the ranks of the progressive organization. His claim as a socialist is raised blisters among the wealthiest sectors of the country.

>> The unexpected advance of Bernie Sanders seems to bother the power <<

Orlando Romero He has expressed about the possible foreign policy of the progressive politician that, “Bernie Sanders must be seen in a deconstructive manner, he must be analyzed with greater professionalism, perhaps hoping for a well-developed foreign policy, based on progressive internationalism, in anti-quotation marks oligarchic despite being a millionaire “.

He also added that “from that point of view at the diplomatic and geopolitical level, we have our reservations. The argument of that US left is twofold because Democratic voters say they are more progressive than their representatives, and that there is no other option to propose bold and transformative policies. “

On the current political content of USA and the position of the progressive camp in it, the political scientist has asserted that “the American left is currently talking about socialism, progressivism and liberalism in an open way, something that was unthinkable until now. There is a much more favorable opinion among members of the Democratic Party about socialism than about capitalism, which also occurs among Americans between the ages of 18 and 29. “

Regarding the proposal of the most left-wing candidate in the Democratic primaries, the Venezuelan analyst maintains that “it seems that Bernie Sanders is going to adopt the Green New Deal project, an ambitious alternative that has the approval of 71% within the Democratic Party. This option combines the claims of the environmental movement with claims for social justice (guarantee of employment and health of universal access) “.

I am the director of ElEstado.Net.

I have written several books:

– Socialism in South America (Editorial El Perro y la Rana, 2010).

– Honduras: the liberating dream turned into oppressive nightmares (2009).

– The black book of bipartisanship (Editorial Mandala, 2018).

Gerard Ticó Guiu, always in memory. Rest in peace brother.

Thank you very much for reading ElEstado.Net!

