The US labels Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega a “dictator”

The "arbitrary" arrest of a third opponent in Nicaragua shows that President Daniel Ortega is a "dictator," said the Department of State from the United States.

The arrest of Félix Maradiaga, “the third opposition leader detained in 10 days, confirms without a doubt that Ortega is a dictator,” Julie Chung, the head of US diplomacy for the Americas, said on Twitter.

“Community international you have no choice but to treat him as such, “he said in a tweet in Spanish.

Maradiaga, 44, is the third candidate for the presidency. Ortega’s opponent was detained within a week in the context of the November 7 elections.

The United States called on Friday for the “immediate” release of journalist Cristiana Chamorro. She has been under house arrest since June 2 after being accused of money laundering by the Ortega government.

Another Nicaraguan presidential candidate, former diplomat Arturo Cruz, was arrested on Saturday in the Managua airport upon his return from the United States.

Ortega, in power since 2007, has yet to confirm his participation in these elections, but his opponents believe he will seek a fourth consecutive term.

