The US is taking shape: James Harden and Adebayo join forces

The United States does not want to save anything for Tokyo. He wants his Dream Team and is becoming more and more recognizable. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the first to pronounce on the Olympic event, anticipating its absence; but, since then, the list of players who have given the yes has only grown. The last ones in it, James Harden and Bam Adebayo. According to Shams Charania (.) and Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), both stars will be part of the national team chasing the 16th US gold. Another knock on the table. One that is given with, still, the echo of the previous one. Just yesterday, Kevin Durant, Harden’s teammate in the big-three Brooklyn Nets, was also signing up for the tournament. In his case, to seek his third gold after those obtained in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 and with Carmelo Anthony in the spotlight: It could surpass him in terms of first positions and in terms of scoring, as he is only 25 points away.

In the case of La Barba, he returns to the National Team after five years of absence. In Adebayo, it will be his first presence. They join, in this way, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Draymond Green and Durant himself. All of them will be, yes or yes, in a final list of 12 players that, in full, will be known at the end of the month. The rest will come from a preliminary list of 56 players in which Paul George, Chris Paul or Kawhi Leonard, among many others, are yet to be pronounced. Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, have already denied participation.

Together, the United States team will begin training on July 6 in Las Vegas. Twenty days before the start of the competition, which will host its group phase from June 25 to August 1 and the knockout phase from 3 to 7 of that month. Before that, Popovich’s cast will meet the Spanish team on July 18 in a preparation match.

Curry’s doubt is cleared: he does not go

Another name that had come onto the scene in recent days was Stephen Curry. The point guard, third in the vote for this year’s MVP, He was hesitant about it: “I’m literally 50-50. I probably need the next two weeks to decide,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle. Apparently, in the end, he would have chosen not to go, so says journalist Tim Reynolds. In his particular record, Curry has two World Cup golds, but has yet to achieve glory in a few Games. His latest achievement, by the way, dates back to 2014, at the World Cup in Spain. With all the confirmations, and despite this latest drop, of great significance, the United States makes it clear that it wants to retaliate for its latest performance, in the 2019 World Cup, with gold for the Spanish National Team.