The US is going to buy 500 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer to donate them to other countries

The United States will buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine for delivery to other countries, the New York Times and the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement at this week’s G7 summit, according to the Washington Post.

The move comes as the United States faces pressure to do more in the face of global vaccine shortages, after rich countries bought most of the first supplies.

The United States itself has vaccinated more than half its population, and the rate of Covid-19 infection has plummeted in the country.

Biden hinted at that announcement before boarding Air Force One bound for the United Kingdom to meet with G7 leaders (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom).

When asked if he has a vaccination strategy for the world, he said, “I have one and will announce it.”

The New York Times noted that Biden will appear with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to make the announcement.

The agreement foresees that the United States will pay the price of the “non-profit” doses, and that the first 200 million will be shipped this year and the remaining 300 million in 2022.