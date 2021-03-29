The US is also considering the creation of vaccination passports against COVID-19

15 minutes. The White House and several private companies in the United States (USA) are working to develop a standard for vaccination passports that certify that their bearer is vaccinated against COVID-19, The Washington Post reported this Sunday. This initiative is also being prepared by the European Union (EU).

The Government of President Joe Biden, is evaluating initiatives of at least 17 companies to create digital vaccination certificates, according to official sources cited by the newspaper.

It is expected that the so-called “passports” of vaccination in the US are free and available through smartphone apps. Passports will be able to display a scannable QR-type code, like those used as a digital boarding pass on many airlines, the Post explained.

Americans who don’t have cell phones they will be able to print their certificates and take them with them, indicated the companies that are developing the products.

“We want to ensure that any solution on this issue is simple, free, open source, accessible to people both digitally and on paper., and designed from the ground up to protect people’s privacy. “This was announced by the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, at a press conference this month.

That mission involves overcoming many challenges. For example, prevent the falsification of passports or the hacking of the systems that contain them. In addition, the White House wants to avoid the impression that there is a government mandate that requires vaccination. This is politically sensitive in the US.

Europe on the same path

Last Monday, a coalition of the country’s main airlines and other travel associations They asked in a letter to the White House to prepare by May 1 a plan to fully resume international travel.

That plan, they assured, should include principles for the development of health credentials in the US such as vaccination certificates or passports. The idea is remove, at some point, vetoes such as the one that bans travel from most of Europe, which already lasts more than a year.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the European Commission (EC) opted to have its digital vaccination certificate ready for this summer. The objective is shared by the airline industry, although it must first receive the go-ahead from the EU member countries.

Those in the south, more dependent on tourism, support this initiative. Nevertheless, others like France and Belgium fear that it will discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated. Taking into account, in addition, that the vaccination rate is lower than expected.