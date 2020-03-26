The United States recorded more than 82,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19; while China and Italy have 81 thousand 782 and 80 thousand 589 cases, respectively.

The United States has already become the country with the most confirmed cases of the world’s coronaviruses with a total of 82 thousand 404, which places it ahead of China and Italy, which were at the top for the moment.

According to the latest balance released by Johns Hopkins University based on the official data collected, China and Italy have 81 thousand 782 and 80 thousand 589 cases, respectively. However, Italy is still the country with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, 8 thousand 215.

The United States, for its part, has maintained an accelerated growth rate in recent weeks and has recorded his record of case increase.

In the last 24 hours, more than 12,000 people tested positive, while the death toll is over 1,160.

The increase in cases is the largest recorded in the United States -where the pmain focus of infection is New York, where there are more than 37 thousand cases– after the figure of more than 10 thousand infections that was recorded on March 23.