The US insists that “there are no changes” and that it continues to recognize the Moroccan sovereignty of the Sahara – Lanza Digital

The Joe Biden Administration has been on the lead in recent months, without showing any signs of reversing an acknowledgment that came together with an agreement between Morocco and Israel to normalize relations.

The United States Government has stressed that “there are no changes” in its position on Western Sahara, where it continues to recognize Moroccan sovereignty despite the change of tenant in the White House and the controversy generated by the turn announced in December by the then president , Donald Trump.

The US position has come back to the fore after a conversation between the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Burita, and the coordinator of the White House National Security Council for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, in particular by the guarantees that the latter would have given.

McGurk allegedly confirmed to Burita that the current Administration does not plan to reverse the step taken by Trump, according to sources cited by the Axios news portal. The US diplomat, however, did call on the Moroccan head of diplomacy to favor the appointment of a UN special envoy for Western Sahara.

The process for this remains stalled and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has recognized this Friday during a visit to Spain that the parties have already knocked down thirteen names, the last of them that of Steffan de Mistura, a former UN envoy for Syria.

