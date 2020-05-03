The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, has declared this Sunday that there is “a significant amount of evidence” that shows that the new coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic started in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, although it has not confirmed that it had been manufactured.

“I can say that there is a significant amount of evidence that this virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan,” Pompeo said in an interview with ABC’s ‘This Week’ program, although he did not point out that the virus had been created by the managers of the laboratory.

“We have said from the beginning that the virus started in Wuhan and they gave us a lot for it, but I think the world has just realized now, “he said.

“This is not the first time that the world has been exposed to viruses resulting from errors in a Chinese laboratory,” added Pompeo, who has however coincided with a recent Intelligence report that ruled out any type of manufacturing or genetic manipulation.

“I have seen what the Intelligence community has concluded and I have no reason to believe that they were wrong“Pompeo, who has redoubled his accusations against the Chinese government, who has behaved like” all authoritarian regimes, trying to hide, hide and confuse “on the nature and spread of the virus, said. Pompeo also regretted that China has used to the World Health Organization (WHO) as a tool to spread this kind of false information.

“We are facing an ongoing threat, a pandemic that is still ongoing. The Chinese Communist Party continues to deny the West access to the best scientists in the West to find out what has happened,” he concluded.

