The US infrastructure program fuels an economic and investor supercycle

Biden Infrastructure Program: Electric Vehicles and Construction

After a decade of undervaluation both in resources and in investments on the American infrastructure network, the Biden Administration program, focused primarily on energy neutrality projects and electric vehicles, It will stimulate the construction sector and its segment of supply of construction materials.

From asphalt for roads, to steel for new bridges. “And its dynamism will catapult and give wings to the economy, which will plunge into a virtuous supercycle ”, explains Nikolaj Lippmann, asset analyst at Morgan Stanley, for whom “in the last decade, in the middle of two recessions” the competitive deficiencies of the US have been manifested in this neuralgic factor of commercial and economic transit.

Now, with the need to spur take off, the investment approach of the White House, and the federal resources allocated -which are increasing, up to 2.7 trillion dollars, according to the latest revelations- will act as fuel for the rest of the economy. But, according to Lippmann, also for investors. Through six parameters.

1.- A wide core of projects. The plan -American Jobs Plan (AJP) – contemplates four categories of investment. Towards traditional infrastructures -for their renewal and modernization- to environmental networks, technological and innovation initiatives and social programs. In the Washington spheres, it is assumed that it will have the go-ahead from Congress by the end of the third quarter.

Although the legislative power has accelerated the progress of all initiatives related to the reconversion of existing infrastructures. Within what is known as the Moving Forward Act. For Michael Zezas, head of Public Policy Research at the White House, consider this initial item as the trigger for the GDP boost this year. “It will have an immediate effect,” he explains.

Investment Categories

Investors -explains Lippmann- will have to keep a sharp eye on the open judicial case in the Supreme Court between California and Texas that will rule whether or not the Affordable Care Act (ACA) complies with the American Constitution.

“In our opinion, if the decision is against the law, it will create a schism in Congress, which will act on health legislation instead of on the infrastructure program,” despite the need to renew old networks, which will require 3 , 1 billion dollars for its complete repair.

2.- The benefits of a budding supercycle. If passed into law, the infrastructure plan will require a huge capacity for construction materials, from cement, to steel and other metallic elements, which will make it possible to rebound in production and income from the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Firms will require an intensification of capital and labor force.

With the consequent increase in the prices of their goods. A work by Alpha Wise, the Morgan Stanley data center, breaks down disbursements required only by traditional networks: 398,000 million for bridges; 796,000 to roads, another 300,000 to supply steel and 1.6 billion to guarantee the supply of asphalt.

3.- Cement could double your profits. The main recipient of the balsamic effects of the plan. “The US cement industry is at 90% of its productive capacity and 30% of its import power, with which prices will inevitably rise”, clarifies Carlos de Alba, analyst of assets of Morgan Stanley America and of basic materials.

In his opinion, the rebound will be between 15% and 20% per year, so that companies would double their income statement in earnings throughout this five-year period. De Alba estimates a price between $ 70 and $ 85 per ton. And it will require purchases from abroad, which “could create an even greater profit margin for domestic producers” due to the price differential.

For investors, a warning to mariners: The US will need materials – cement and aggregates – similar to four years of demand for each exercise of the plan.

4.- Steel, the other great investment cake. Construction is one of the segments that consumes the most steel in the US. About 44% of the national quota. Industry sources estimate that for every $ 1 billion spent on infrastructure, approximately 50 kilotonnes of steel is required.

The initial plan of the program, of 1.5 trillion dollars for the next ten years – without the collateral legislative initiatives that include federal spending on the US communications network – will mean about An additional 75 metric tons to steel demand throughout the current decade.

Although its vigor will depend on the final typology of each approved project. For example, if each wind turbine tower requires about 200 tons of steel, the power grids demand between 30 and 35 tons per mile.

Steel demand

5.- Construction assets, in the process of revaluation. “When the construction industry has received federal resources, it reduces its investment risks, gives its companies more power through prices, improves their profits and profitability and renews its stock market profile and its attractiveness for investors”, explains Lippmann.

If, in addition, it confers a broad infrastructure plan from the White House, “they provide them with a substantially higher degree of return on investment.” For Lippmann, based on previous federal plans and average investor earnings calculations, the time of maximum earnings usually occurs in the third month after the approval of the program.

6.- Economic multiplier effect. Million dollar infrastructure resources translate into large-scale productivity gains. For every trillion dollars in ten-year plans, two tenths are added to GDP, per fiscal year, during all disbursement fiscal years. In addition to 715,000 new jobs in the period as a whole.

But, “if you take into account the fiscal stimulus, the additional fuel can boost GDP between four and eight tenths more,” explains Ellen Zentner, chief US economist at the American investment bank. In addition to a multiplier effect on activity. “Of even two dollars for each unit of greenback used in the federal plan ”, Zentner predicts.