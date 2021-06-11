The US imposes sanctions on a daughter and three Ortega officials for the offensive against opponents in Nicaragua

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega. (Photo: INTI OCON / . / .)

The United States Government announced on Wednesday sanctions against four advisers to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, for the arrest of opposition leaders and electoral candidates.

The statement from the US Treasury Department came after the arrest, on Tuesday night, of the opposition Félix Maradiaga and the presidential candidate Juan Sebastián Chamorro García, on charges of “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs.”

The individuals sanctioned are Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramírez, president of the Central Bank of Nicaragua; Julio Modesto Rodríguez Balladares, Brigadier General of the Nicaraguan Army and Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera, Deputy of the Assembly and member of the Nicaraguan electoral commission. Ortega’s daughter, Camila Antonia, has also been sanctioned for presiding over the National Commission for Creative Economy.

As a result of the sanctions, all assets that those involved may have in the US are frozen. In addition, they are prohibited from making any financial transaction with US citizens or involving any type of transit through the US power, which seeks to make it difficult for those sanctioned to access the international financial system, based on the dollar.

Washington had previously sanctioned Ortega himself, the country’s vice president and first lady, Rosario Murillo, as well as the married couple’s son, Rafael Antonio Ortega Murillo.

Arrests of opponents

The Nicaraguan authorities have arrested a total of four would-be opponents of the Nicaraguan Presidency: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García. As well as others …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.