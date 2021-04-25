The US “immediately” resumes the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light this Friday to the “immediate” resumption of the use of the vaccine of Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s Belgian subsidiary, against COVID-19 .

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The regulatory body’s decision came shortly after an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised this Friday to resume vaccination with this serum, adding a warning about possible risks. .

“We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh its known and potential risks in people 18 years of age or older,” said the acting director of the FDA, Janet Woodcock.

“We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our safety, efficacy and quality standards,” he added.

The United States recommended on April 13 to suspend the use of the serum after six cases of cerebral thrombosis were detected in women under 48 years of age, of which one died.

In the press conference, Woodcock assured that the possibility that the cerebral thrombosis occurs “is very low”, although he said that the FDA and the CDC will continue investigating its potential risk.

As of this Friday, the authorities in the United States had documented 15 confirmed cases of cerebral thrombosis in vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson in a wider range of ages and with a total of three deaths among the eight million doses administered.