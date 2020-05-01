Nancy Pelosi

Of the approved amount, 75,000 million dollars will go to hospitals and health service providers to address the expenses caused by the health crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, while 25,000 million will serve to facilitate and expand the tests of the coronavirus, as the chain has transferred CNN television

The United States House of Representatives approved Thursday the new stimulus plan, endowed with 484,000 million dollars (more than 448,900 million euros), to help small businesses and hospitals to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which has been approved by 388 votes in favor and five against, also plans to expand Covid-19 diagnostic tests throughout the country. The text is now directed at US President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the new legislation and has already indicated he will sign it.

“A few moments ago, the House of Representatives approved urgently needed aid to combat the coronavirus and save lives. With my signature, the package goes to the president’s desk, “said the president of the US Lower House, Nancy Pelosi, on her Twitter account.

The United States Congress has already approved a $ 2 trillion stimulus package to deal with the pandemic. The North American nation is the most affected by Covid-19, with more than 873,000 positive cases and almost 48,000 deaths.

