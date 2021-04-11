The US hopes to fight corruption and have socioeconomic improvements in Central America

April 11, 2021 April 11, 2021

The special envoy of the United States Department of State for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zúñiga, assured that the North American government is willing to work with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to curb irregular immigration and lay the foundations to build a more prosperous economy in the region.

“We are working to alleviate the conditions that have driven massive and irregular immigration to Mexico and the United States,” he said.

The senior official concluded a trip to Guatemala and El Salvador where he held meetings with members of the Government and civil society of the respective countries to address “important issues” with a focus on two key issues: “the improvement of conditions [económicas y sociales] current ”and“ cooperation to control and manage irregular immigration ”.

“Our goal is to work with the people of Central America to create safe and legal immigration. What can we do to establish viable and favorable conditions for economic and social growth to attend to the dynamics that have driven the immigration flow ”, he said in this regard.

Biden’s priority in foreign policy

Joe Biden placed the situation in Central America at the center of his foreign policy strategies. The president has insisted on the need for cooperation with all the countries of the southern hemisphere to achieve a much more productive, secure and prosperous region.

And the situation at the border is becoming more and more worrying. Border crossings increased 71% during the month of March and more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors are in federal government custody. President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to manage the immigration wave.

“Thanks to the leadership of the vice president, we are organizing ourselves as a government to establish cooperation and address the structural problems that have affected Central America,” Zúñiga stressed.

However, he defended the work carried out both with officials from the Northern Triangle countries and with Mexico to send “clear messages about the dangers posed by irregular immigration” while admitting that “other ways to facilitate legal immigration channels are being explored. ”.

Fighting corruption, another priority on the agenda

In addition to the immigration issue, the Special Envoy also assured that the “efforts” of the Biden-Harris administration “involve combating corruption and impunity” that exists in the Central American region and that, in his opinion, causes “discouragement” among the population.

“Corruption is something that affects conditions in Central America in an important way because the perception of impunity that people in powerful positions have when they commit acts of corruption has an impact: it discourages the population and contributes to the feeling that they have no future in their countries, ”he explained.

However, he pointed out that the US does not intend to “impose its model” but rather that its intention is “to help partners [de la región] to implement their own laws and commitments ”.

With information from Voice of America