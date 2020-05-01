May 1, 2020 9:59 AM | 15 minutes
15 minutes. The Government of the United States held the Nicolás Maduro regime responsible for what may happen to its citizens who are in Venezuela.
This was stated by James Story, charge d’affaires of the United States External Office for Venezuela, during a Facebook Live, after the Chavista regime refused to let out the Americans who were stranded in Venezuela after the activation of the quarantine.
“I spent six weeks working with (Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge)
Arreaza to get some flights from the airline (Venezuelan) Laser to go
Americans and residents from Caracas and Maracaibo to Mexico and Mexico
for the United States, later. What we offered at some point
were free flights from the United States to Mexico for Venezuelans and after
Mexico to Venezuela and denied the Arreaza request and the regime. ”
Taking this situation into account, Story pointed out that Maduro and
its officials “are responsible for the health of each of the
Americans who are in Venezuela, they are responsible because they wanted to
help”.
There is no way to help them
On the side of Venezuelans, the charge d’affaires
He explained that there are also people wanting to return to their country. “For example, there are
children who went on vacation and their families are in Venezuela. It’s sad,
We should do everything to help them. “
Despite the denials of the regime, the official
The US said they are still trying to find a solution to this problem. “We
We continue working to do everything possible to help you, the
North Americans who are in Venezuela. “
But given the circumstances of the moment he asked to be
keep them in quarantine. “You have to take care of yourself at home right now because
There is no way to help you. “
In relation to Venezuelans whose visas are about to
expire and they had already bought tickets to travel to the United States, Story that
for now the possibility of an extension of the same is not raised.