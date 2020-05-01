15 minutes. The Government of the United States held the Nicolás Maduro regime responsible for what may happen to its citizens who are in Venezuela.

This was stated by James Story, charge d’affaires of the United States External Office for Venezuela, during a Facebook Live, after the Chavista regime refused to let out the Americans who were stranded in Venezuela after the activation of the quarantine.

“I spent six weeks working with (Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge)

Arreaza to get some flights from the airline (Venezuelan) Laser to go

Americans and residents from Caracas and Maracaibo to Mexico and Mexico

for the United States, later. What we offered at some point

were free flights from the United States to Mexico for Venezuelans and after

Mexico to Venezuela and denied the Arreaza request and the regime. ”

Taking this situation into account, Story pointed out that Maduro and

its officials “are responsible for the health of each of the

Americans who are in Venezuela, they are responsible because they wanted to

help”.

There is no way to help them

On the side of Venezuelans, the charge d’affaires

He explained that there are also people wanting to return to their country. “For example, there are

children who went on vacation and their families are in Venezuela. It’s sad,

We should do everything to help them. “

Despite the denials of the regime, the official

The US said they are still trying to find a solution to this problem. “We

We continue working to do everything possible to help you, the

North Americans who are in Venezuela. “

But given the circumstances of the moment he asked to be

keep them in quarantine. “You have to take care of yourself at home right now because

There is no way to help you. “

In relation to Venezuelans whose visas are about to

expire and they had already bought tickets to travel to the United States, Story that

for now the possibility of an extension of the same is not raised.