The US hints that it will not sanction China for its management of the pandemic

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, hinted that the United States (US) will not sanction China for its management of the pandemic, although the bilateral relationship is “increasingly adversarial.”

In an interview with CNN, Blinken expressed his “concern” about the report prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, which was identified for the first time in the Chinese city from Wuhan in December 2019.

“We have real concerns about the methodology and process used to produce the report, including the fact that the Beijing government helped write it, but let’s wait and see what comes out in that report,” Blinken said.

Asked if there could be “repercussions” for China depending on what the report contains, the US Foreign Minister replied that “there has to be an accountability for the past”, but hinted that Washington is not interested in opening another against sanctions against Beijing for this issue.

“I think what we should focus on is building a stronger system for the future,” Blinken stressed, referring to preparing for possible new pandemics.

Blinken, who this month held a tense meeting in Alaska with senior Chinese government officials, acknowledged that the relationship with Beijing is “increasingly adversarial,” although there are still areas where there is room for “cooperation,” such as fighting. against the climate crisis.