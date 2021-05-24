The US highlights “great progress” in caring for minors who arrive alone and without papers

The United States government highlighted on Monday a “great advance” in the care of underage migrants who arrive at the southern border of the country alone and without papers, the majority coming from the Central American Northern Triangle.

“We have made great progress to be able to take care of all the children in our custody,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in charge of serving children under 18 without legal immigration status in USA.

“We are taking care of children responsibly,” he said.

During a teleconference with journalists, Becerra said the minors, most of them over 12 years old and without knowing how to speak English, receive “safe and clean” accommodation, food and medical check-ups, as well as educational and recreational activities and, if they require it, services. religious.

“These children come under stress and have suffered real trauma, and we are doing everything we can, while they are temporarily in our care, to make sure we help address that to the best of our ability,” he said.

Becerra said that measures were taken after it was learned that migrant minors detained in Texas, including a 15-year-old Honduran, had to sleep on buses in the parking lot of a convention center converted into an emergency shelter in Dallas.

“Corrections were made to make sure something like this never happens again,” he said.

The administration of President Joe Biden, which took office in January, reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s policy of expelling minors arriving alone at the Mexican border, allowing them to enter the country and making it easier for them to reunite with family members living in the United States. United.

Some 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children were in government custody as of last Thursday, of which more than 19,000 were in the care of HHS after being transferred from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Three weeks earlier, there were nearly 24,000, of which more than 22,500 were in HHS-supervised shelters.

Becerra pointed out that the government seeks that children and adolescents can go live as soon as possible with adults who are committed to taking care of them. But the process is complex because it is designed to protect the integrity of minors and for some it takes more time.

“There have been cases in the past, not under our supervision, in which we discovered that minors were trafficked by those who received their custody. We are not going to let that happen, ”he said.

More than 178,000 undocumented people crossed the southern border of the United States in April, up 3% from March, totaling the highest number in a month in two decades, according to CBP. Of these, 44% were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Republicans opposed to the government denounced a crisis in the management of migrants, while Democratic legislators and activists questioned the care of minors, denouncing poor sanitary conditions.