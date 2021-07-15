the US health agency, against racism in science

“As scientists, administrators and staff of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, we recognize that structural racism has been a chronic problem in our society, and biomedical research is not free from this scourge ”.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the principal agency of the United States Government for medical and health researchThey do not live with their backs to society and are aware of the impact that racism has in this country. As a reference, they cite the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020, the homicides committed against women of Asian origin in Atlanta, the violent deaths of people for racial reasons and the inequalities in health that have been manifested with the covid-19 pandemic.

The NIH not only apologizes to those who have been unfairly affected by this scourge, but also presents a plan to mitigate entrenched systemic racism in scientific institutions: the UNITED initiative.

In a comment published in the journal Cell, the health institute not only apologized to those who have been unfairly affected by this scourge, but also presented a plan to mitigate the damage. systemic racism rooted in biomedical research and scientific institutions, what we commonly refer to as academia.

“Like the television coverage of the violence inflicted against peaceful protesters in the 1950s and 1960s, it prompted political actions that culminated in the Civil Rights Law, the events of 2020 have been a turning point for the NIH ”, highlight the 17 signers of the comment, led by the director of the institutes, Francis S. Collins.

The anti-racist plan is called UNITE, an initiative in which they are represented the 27 NIH centers and with the marked objective of “identifying and addressing structural racism within institutes and the scientific community”.

UNITE is composed of five committees, one for each letter that makes up their name: the U, to understand the experiences of racism of the staff; N, to promote new research on health disparities and health equality; I, to improve the culture and structure of the NIH towards equity, inclusion and excellence; the T, dedicated to transparency, communication and responsibility in matters of racism; and E, to change the research ecosystem beyond institutes and promote diversity in other scientific organizations.

Actions

Far from being a declaration of intent, UNITE already has two goals met and others underway, such as a new $ 30 million funding opportunity to investigate structural racism or appoint a diversity officer at all NIH centers.

Far from being a declaration of intent or a toast to the sun, the initiative can serve as example to other institutions on the planet who want to mitigate the impact of racism on science. As a sign of commitment, UNITE already has two objectives met and others underway, both in the short and long term:

One of those already completed, as an example, is to publish a funding opportunity dedicated to investigating the impact of structural racism on the health of minority populations and health inequality. NIH and 22 other health centers and institutions have pledged to invest $ 30 million in those scientific projects dedicated to this line.

The second of those completed is to post a request for information for input on how to improve inclusion and diversity in NIH research and work environments. On the other hand, one of the most important measures that is already underway is to designate in each of the centers and institutions of the health institute a person responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Racial Inequalities in the NIH R01 Scholarship Program. At the top, the number of candidates who applied for these scholarships in 2013 and 2020. At the bottom, the funding ratios for these scholarships. / Cell

Other UNITE actions cited by the commentary are understanding inequality in NIH-funded studies and updating the institutes’ database with demographic information on race and ethnicity, enhance diversity and inclusion programs for NIH-hired researchers, enhance recruitment of candidates from underrepresented population groups, and retain talent from diverse backgrounds and life experiences, ensure transparency of demographic data from the NIH internal and external staff and identify and correct any internal policies that perpetuate structural racism.

Experts value

The science journalist Angela saini, author of publications that address the scientific racism and the macho biological prejudices like Superior and Inferior, positively highlights the anti-racist plan of the NIH. “As a person who has given conferences to his workers, I am enormously impressed by his commitment to a genuine change,” he values ​​for SINC.

However, Saini adds that there is still “a long way to go, not only with regard to equity but also when it comes to addressing the use of the raca as a variable in science.” “But the NIH, under the leadership of Collins, has been at the forefront of change among the world’s scientific institutions and that has to be recognized.”

Freeman hrabowski, a black mathematician, president of the University of Maryland in Baltimore County (UMBC) and former president of the Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans developed during the Obama administration, is somewhat more skeptical of this anti-racist initiative. “There is no question that there is a sincere desire to address this issue by the NIH, but is it enough? How much do we need to change this culture? ”, He says, in statements to Stat.

From Hrabowski’s point of view, the solution to historical problems such as unequal funding or the low number of racialized scientists – the black population represents 2% of NIH researchers and the Hispanic population, 4% – requires many more funds than those guaranteed in the NIH comment. In addition, he believes that universities will also need to work to increase the number of racialized scientists who are eligible for NIH scholarships, supporting them from their undergraduate stage, graduate studies and their first years of research.

20 points for an anti-racist policy for scientific organizations



A perspective published in Nature Communications and independent from that published in Cell shows how a plan can be made to combat discrimination, racism and harassment in 20 key points. The initiative, proposed by the geologist Hendratta N. Ali, from Fort Hays State University (Kansas, USA), is originally designed for organizations and institutions related to earth sciences, although it can be applied to other scientific fields.

The authors of this perspective suggest that, to implement this 20-point plan, organizations must commit to all historically underrepresented and marginalized communities – black, indigenous and colored populations, people with disabilities, members of the LGTBQ + community, foreigners and women – within the discipline you want to apply.

The 20 points of the proposal are the following:

Collect and use intersectional data regarding gender, ethnicity, class, or orientation

Make public anti-racist statements

Adopt inclusive ethical policies and codes of conduct

Conduct internal data surveys and publish them

Accountability and demand personal responsibilities

Support and highlight diversity in science

Disseminate and disseminate best practices

Invest and hire staff from institutions with pro-minority policies

Recruit experts to audit and educate

Evaluate the redefinition of professionalism

Review the criteria for awards and promotions

Sponsor and support minority networking events

Diversify award juries and nomination committees

Establish responsible policies towards wage parity

Fairly compensate people for their paid work

Recognize and address failures in the organization

Address colonialist practices in science

Collaborate with communities as stakeholders in the scientific process

Disengage from industries that may harm these communities

Address obstacles to minority retention

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.